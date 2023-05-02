Tullahoma secured first place in District 11-AA for the first time last Tuesday with a 4-0 win at Spring Hill.
The Wildcats started a little slow, missing two good scoring opportunities early in the game. About halfway through the first half Bryan Sarabia scored the lone goal of the half. He won the ball and dribbled between two defenders and then fired a shot that beat the Raiders goalkeeper.
The ‘Cats came out much faster in the second half, putting the ball into the net after just three minutes. Grant Chadwick beat the keeper after Sarabia set him up with a pass. With 13 minutes left in the match, Chadwick added another goal to his stat line after beating a defender and the goalkeeper. The assist for Chadwick’s goal came from Chase Mattasits. In the last minute of the match, Gabe Barns caught the goalkeeper out of position and booted a goal in from 40 yards out to round out the scoring.
There were some other key players in the match that won’t show up in the box score. Luis Sarabia did a good job of controlling the flow of the game and possession in the middle. Gunner Green in goal and the backline of defenders had an outstanding night minimizing threats and shutting out Spring Hill.
This is Tullahoma’s first time winning the regular season championship since joining District 11-AA in 2018.
“Jeff and I are very proud of the guys for this accomplishment,” Coach Richie Chadwick said. “Now we prep for the “3rd season” – the Postseason.”
The Wildcats lost in Franklin County on Friday 2-1. They played their last regular season game yesterday, but the results were not available at the time of print. Tullahoma will host Marshall County on Friday at 6 p.m. If it is rained out Friday, they will play Saturday morning. If the Wildcats win they will host the winner of Giles County and Spring Hill on Tuesday May 9 at 6 p.m.