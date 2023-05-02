THS Soccer district win
Russell Smythia photo

Tullahoma secured first place in District 11-AA for the first time last Tuesday with a 4-0 win at Spring Hill.

The Wildcats started a little slow, missing two good scoring opportunities early in the game. About halfway through the first half Bryan Sarabia scored the lone goal of the half. He won the ball and dribbled between two defenders and then fired a shot that beat the Raiders goalkeeper.

