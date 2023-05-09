Tullahoma beat Lincoln County in the District 8-AAA Championship game 4-3 with a walk-off single by Mason Bratcher in the bottom of the 8th with two outs. The win is a double play for Tullahoma as they won the district regular season title by a game over Lincoln County as the ‘Cats finished 9-1 in district.
The Wildcats were led by Grayson Waller on the mound in the game. He threw 5.2 innings. Waller only gave up two hits and one walk. He struck out 10 batters. Bratcher came into the game in the 7th and finished the game for the ‘Cats. He gave up two hits and one walk. Bratcher also struck out two batters in the 8th.
At the plate the team picked up seven hits and drew six walks. Six different players had a hit Monday night. Hunter Hogan, Baylan Tuten, Andrew Fulmer, Evan Tomlin, Jayron Morris, and Bratcher. Tuten had two hits to lead the team. Tomlin drew two walks. Hogan, Tuten, Fulmer, and Morris all took a walk as well.
Tullahoma announced Friday that they had five players on the all-district team, the district pitcher of the year, and district MVP.
Tomlin was awarded both the district MVP and pitcher of the year, to go along with his all-district team honors. Fulmer, Tuten, Colton Emory, and Hogan joined him on the all-district team.
The next game for Tullahoma will be Friday. They will travel to the District 7 champions’ field and play whoever came in second in that district. Their game will be the second game on Friday.
The Wildcats advanced to the district title game by beating Page 7-1 in the semi-final game Saturday in Tullahoma. That win came immediately after Page had upset the ‘Cats 4-3 in a thrilling extra inning game in the first of the double header Saturday. The win in the semis was key to the Tullahoma season as they would have been eliminated from the postseason and dreams of returning to the state championships for a second consecutive year had they lost.