Tullahoma beat Lincoln County in the District 8-AAA Championship game 4-3 with a walk-off single by Mason Bratcher in the bottom of the 8th with two outs. The win is a double play for Tullahoma as they won the district regular season title by a game over Lincoln County as the ‘Cats finished 9-1 in district.

The Wildcats were led by Grayson Waller on the mound in the game. He threw 5.2 innings. Waller only gave up two hits and one walk. He struck out 10 batters. Bratcher came into the game in the 7th and finished the game for the ‘Cats. He gave up two hits and one walk. Bratcher also struck out two batters in the 8th.

