For the first time since 2005, the Tullahoma Wildcats are Region 4 Class AAA champions. The Wildcats took the lead during the bottom of fifth and they never looked back, run-ruling the Upperman Bees 16-6 Wednesday on Mathis Field.
Ragan Tomlin was a key player for the Wildcats when he stepped up to the plate. Tomlin had three hits for six RBI. He hit a grand slam to right field during the bottom of the fifth.
D.J. Dillehay pitched the victory for the Wildcats. Camden Quick toed the rubber in relief during the top of the fourth and finished off the last two innings.
The Upperman Bees were able to score during the first inning. Justin Fallon walked down the line for the Bees. Carter Shanks singled up the middle to score Fallon.
The Wildcats weren’t able to put a run up during the first inning. Dillehay singled to left field, but was put out in a double play to retire the side. The Bees led 1-0 at the end of the first inning.
In the top of the second, Colton Emory made a play across the diamond to put away the first out. Dillehay was able to hurl two strikeouts and get the ‘Cats to the bottom half of the inning.
The Wildcats were able to take the lead during the bottom of the second. Evan Tomlin walked down the line to first base. Emory took one for the team when he was hit by a pitch and walked down the line to first base. Ashton Dodd singled to right field to score Tomlin and tie the game 1-1. Emory stole home to put the Wildcats up 2-1.
The Bees answered back fast. Fallon was hit by a pitch and walked down the line to first. Carter Shanks singled to right field. Evan Huddleston was hit by a pitch to fill the bases. Fallon scored on an error to tie the game 2-2. Caden Shanks walked down to first base to fill the bases once again.
Dillehay struck out William Penland for the first out in the top of third. Joseph Duncan caught a sacrifice fly in center field for the second out. Carter Shanks and Huddleston were able to score before Brody Melton threw across the diamond to first base for the third out. The Bees led 5-2 going into the bottom of the third.
Duncan started the Wildcats off with a single to right field. Jayron Morris singled to right field. Owen Stroop took Morris’s place at first base. Ragan Tomlin tripled to the center field wall to score Duncan and Stroop. Ragan Tomlin scored on a passed ball to tie the game 5-5 with no outs. Brody Melton walked down the line to first base. Evan Tomlin tripled to right field to score Melton. Emory doubled to left field to score Tomlin. The Wildcats led 7-5. Eggleston walked down the line. Dillehay hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Emory. The Wildcats led 8-5 at the conclusion of the third inning.
The Bees weren’t giving up yet. Quick took over pitching responsibilities for the Wildcats during the top of the fourth.
Carter Shanks tripled to center field. Huddleston singled up the middle to score Shanks. The Bees trailed 8-6 at the end of the fourth.
The ‘Cats left two runners stranded during the bottom of the fourth.
In his two innings on the mound, Quick allowed just one run and two hits. During the top of the fifth, Quick struck out two batters. Evan Tomlin made a diving play at shortstop with a great throw to first for the third out.
The Wildcats were hot during the bottom of the fifth. Emory walked down the line. Dodd doubled up the middle. Dillehay singled to left field to score Emory. Dodd stole home to put the Wildcats ahead 10-6. Duncan walked down the line to first base. Morris walked down the line to fill the bases. Stroop took Morris’s spot once again. Ragan Tomlin stepped into the batter's box. With two strikes on him, Tomlin ripped the ball over the right field fence to the right field rowdies for a grand slam. The Wildcats led 14-6. Evan Tomlin doubled up the middle. Emory walked down the line. Dodd reached on an error, and Tomlin scored. Camden Quick, who is normally a pitcher only, stepped into the box for the Wildcats. Quick took the first pitch, then singled to right field to score Emory and run rule the Bees 16-6. The ‘Cats flooded the field and dogpiled Quick out in center field. The team was awarded the Region 4 AAA champion plaque.
With their victory, Tullahoma earned home field advantage in their sectional game. The Wildcats were set to play host to the South-Doyle Cherokees Friday May, 20 at Grider Stadium. Results of this game were unavailable at press time.