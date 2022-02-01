The Tullahoma Wrestling teams are heading to the TSSAA State Duals Meet together for the first time in school history. The Lady Wildcats defeated Gibbs High School 39-30 in sectionals Saturday to secure their spot. The Wildcats defeated Green Hill 42-33 and are going to the State duals for the seventh time in program history.
Lady ‘Cats nip Gibbs
The Lady Wildcats were able to come back during the last matches and secure a spot in the state duals meet. The Lady ‘Cats started out with a 6-0 lead when Laken Potter pinned her opponent in the first period. Alanna Coker had a quick takedown to pin her opponent for six points. The Lady Wildcats were ahead 12-0. Emma Brown, Natalie Turpin and Zoe Holly fell to their opponents to give Gibbs an 18-12 lead. Senior Olivia Hogan was given six forfeit points to tie that duals meet. Aloura Nichols pinned her opponent, and Izzy Hovater won by decision to put the Lady ‘Cats ahead 27-18. Amiya Taylor-Hill and Isabel Petty fell to Gibbs and gave them a 30-27 lead. Tullahoma’s Brittney Meneses was taken down during the first period, but avoided pinfall. Meneses did a quick breakdown during the second period to pin her opponent and put the Lady Wildcats ahead 33-30.
“Brittney Meneses and Izzy Hovater both came up big on Saturday at Gibbs. Both wrestlers won crucial matches they weren’t expected to win. If Brittney lost her match even by decision, we were going to lose the dual meet,” Head Coach Jenna Morris said.
Sophomore Payton Agnell sealed the deal with a pin in the second period to give her team six points and the 39-30 victory.
“We still had Payton’s match to go, but I was confident Payton wouldn’t lose, and if she did, it wouldn’t be by fall,” the coach said. “Payton has been an integral part of our line-up this year. We have been able to adjust our line-up around her sometimes because we can expect to get six team points on the board every time she steps on the mat. I’m confident Payton has a bright future ahead of her and will have a successful ending to her season this year as just a sophomore.”
Jenna Morris has coached multiple Tullahoma teams in the past, but this is her only team that has made it to the state duals.
“This team has come together better as a team than any other team in the past,” the coach noted. “They are extremely hard workers and I believe they genuinely love the sport of wrestling and each other. They just have to believe in themselves and go take what is theirs to take.”
The Lady Wildcats will take on their biggest rival, Rossview, during the first round to the Championship.
“They have been the state champions for 5 out of the last 6 years,” the coach revealed. “They have a great program and team. I believe we match up well with them, and we have a very good chance to pull out a win. It will require some kids who aren’t expected to win matches to step up and win big matches again, but that’s what is so great about this great sport. Anyone can be beaten on any given day.”
Wildcats down Hawks
The Tullahoma boys wrestling team had to have a comeback win against the Green Hill Hawks to secure their spot in the Class A duals.
The Wildcats started the meet off at the 106 weight class. Justin Frank fell to his Green Hill opponent in the third period. Jacob Morse had a quick 30 second pin to tie the meet 6-6. Isaiah Reid and Chris McCreary fell to their opponents in the first period to give the Hawks an 18-6 lead. Beau Banks took down and pinned his opponent in the second period for six points. Cody Agnell lost by a 6-2 decision. Cole Morse and Jerzy Hendrix pulled out two wins to take the lead. Connor and Cadan Avans both lost two points in their matches. Zach Anderson was pinned in the first period. The Wildcats fell behind 33-24.
Roark Konyndyk got the ball rolling in the Wildcat comeback. Konyndyk was ahead 4-0 at the end of the first period and turned around and pinned his opponent during the second round. Chandler Kile had a quick takedown during the second period to a pin in the first nine seconds. Kile’s victory gave the Wildcats a 36-33 lead. Zech Swiger finalized the Wildcats win with a quick pin in the first period.
For the seventh time in program history the Wildcats will take the mat at the State Duals.
Both Wildcat teams will travel to the Williamson County AG Expo Park this Saturday. The Wildcats will start wrestling at 9 a.m., and the Lady Wildcats will follow at 1 p.m. TSSAA State Duals tickets can be purchased on gofan.co.