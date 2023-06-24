Wrestling Bonnaroo 2023

Volunteer Elizabeth Banks serves a customer at the Tullahoma Takedown Club’s booth at Bonnaroo.

 Kyle Murphy photo

While the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival does bring in artists big and small to Coffee County, it also provides an opportunity for local organizations and sports teams to raise funds. 

The Tullahoma Takedown Club tends to have some kind of booth set up at the music festival each year, with this year being no exception as they were not only selling drinks in a booth across the field from Bonnaroo’s biggest stage, they were running the ice truck, slide and the Ferris wheel.

Tags

Recommended for you