The Tullahoma wrestling teams will hit the mats on Nov. 12 with new faces at the helms of their programs. Sean Adkins stepped up into the Head Coach position after three years as an assistant coach for the boy’s program. Eric Feuerbacher has been a familiar face on the girls’ sidelines for years, but will be stepping into the head coaching position this season. Both coaches bring years of experience into their new positions.
Adkins is a familiar face in the Tullahoma wrestling programs. Adkins was the head coach for the Tullahoma Middle School team, then moved to his assistant coach role three seasons ago.
Adkins mentioned that he is excited to fill the position and for the season to start.
“It is big shoes to fill. The coaching part I feel good about, but it’s the behind the scene things with TSSAA and the high school that have thrown me for a learning curve,” Adkins said.
Adkins had an experienced team coming back this year. Adkins was on the sidelines for most of these wrestlers’ careers in Tullahoma, making this a special group for him.
“There are quite a few senior wrestlers on this team who I have coached since they were 4 and 5 years old,” Adkins said. It’s exciting to see them through AAU, middle school, and now high school. That’s something that I think is exciting, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do this year.”
The Wildcats have a group of five returning seniors this season. Caleb Adkins, Clayton Litchford, Nathan Jones, Cody Agnell and Jerzy Hendrix will lead the team this year.
The ‘Cats will return six of their state qualifiers to the mat this winter. Hendrix and Angell both placed in state last season and are looking to climb the podium during their last season as Wildcats.
Justin Frank competed at the state level at a freshman in the 106 weight class. He is projected to compete in that weight again this season. Caleb Adkins will return in the 126 to 138 mix. Adkins placed first in region and second at sectionals. Agnell will take his 132 spot this season and look to make it back on the state board in the Welsh Wrestling Center. Beau Banks will fill the 138 slot again this season with his speed and strength. Hendrix placed fifth in the state in the 152 weight class and he will be returning to seek another medal. Connor Avans will return as a junior. He placed third in regionals and sectionals last season. Sophomore Chandler Kile placed third in region last year as a freshman and it looking to hit the mat again with the Wildcats.
Adkins goal this season is to make it back to the state duals. This goal requires the team to work together and improve each other.
“We have a really good group of wrestlers from 132 on up,” Adkins said. “We have upperclassmen from there up and also have a good 106 weight class. If we get the 113 to 126 weights to produce I could see us being really good this year. We are better individually right now, but if we can get everyone in the correct weight classes and spread them out a little bit, I think we can be a good duals team.”
Adkins is excited for the Tullahoma preseason tournament to be here because that means wrestling season has arrived.
“I just love the work ethic of wrestlers and I love seeing kids work through up and downs of this sport,” Adkins said. “They can get beat, but then seeing them turn around and get a win is such a rewarding experience. All athletes work hard, but wrestlers are a different breed.”
The girls’ team will have a familiar face spearheading their program this season. Feuerbacher has been in the background of the program helping the girls during special practices when he can. His wife, Tori, has been an assistant coach since the girl’s program was formed in 2016.
Feuerbacher began his wrestling career as a sixth-grader in Murfreesboro. He attended and wrestled at Blackman High School where he was names state champion in the 125 weight class. He continued wrestling through college at Middle Tennessee State University. He was a two-time All-American and a two-time Academic All-American. He took fourth place at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championship after wrestling in the 133 weight class in 2014 and 2015.
Feuerbacher is looking to grow his team again this season. Last season, the ladies had ten wrestlers make it to the state championship tournament individually. Payton Agnell will be the only state medalist returning for the Lady Wildcats. Agnell placed fourth in the 100 weight class as a sophomore. She had a record of 28-6 last season as a sophomore. She is looking to return to the 100 to 106 weight class this season.
The Lady Wildcats have five senior returners this season. Aloura Nichols wrestled in the 138 weight class at the end of the season. She placed third in region and qualified for state. Shelby Hall placed sixth at regions last season in her first year of wrestling. Tiona Harden is returning to the mat with a third place region medal and some state experience. Brittney Meneses placed in third at region last year. She will be returning to the mat. Kiara Webb will also be returning to the mat this season.
“I’m excited to help this program continue to grow and see what good things happen,” Feuerbacher said. “This program is really one big family, and we have girls who are full of girt. It’s going to be a good season.”
Tullahoma kicks off their preseason hosting the Tullahoma Preseason tournament at Tullahoma High School on Nov. 12. The teams will open their season with a home match on Dec. 1 when they play host to Coffee County and Community at the Welsh Wrestling Center at 6 p.m.
Zach Birdsong of Tullahoma City Schools contributed to the writing of this story.