Tullahoma names new wrestling coaches ahead of 2022-23 season

The Tullahoma wrestling teams will hit the mats on Nov. 12 with new faces at the helms of their programs. Sean Adkins stepped up into the Head Coach position after three years as an assistant coach for the boy’s program. Eric Feuerbacher has been a familiar face on the girls’ sidelines for years, but will be stepping into the head coaching position this season. Both coaches bring years of experience into their new positions.

Adkins is a familiar face in the Tullahoma wrestling programs. Adkins was the head coach for the Tullahoma Middle School team, then moved to his assistant coach role three seasons ago.