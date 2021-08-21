The Tullahoma Cross Country teams raised money at midnight recently after a pre-season football game.
“We had the most successful midnight run we have ever had,” Head Coach Jeff Lester said.
The middle school and high school runners stayed up from midnight to 6 a.m. to run a relay around the track to raise money for the programs.
“I think we raised $3,300, and that helps us with travel expenses, uniforms and middle school fees,” the coach said. “The kids really worked hard to raise money. They enjoyed the night, too. We get to eat pizza and doughnut holes, and they play whiffle ball and games all night. It’s really a fun event."
Lester said he and the team were excited for the new year, which is his second year as head coach.
"Andrew Brown is going to be a senior this year," he said. "I’m looking for a real solid year from him. He had a good year last year and he worked hard. I think he is ready to compete in his senior year.”
He also pointed to sophomore Ellie Uehlein as another standout player.
“She ran the fastest time for a freshman in the past six years," he said. "We are real excited about Ellie.
"We have a sophomore, Sarah Eakin; her and Ellie were both freshman for us last year. I think the boys will be solid and the girls have a good chance to be really good.”
The Tullahoma High School Cross Country team will have their first meet together when they travel to the Andrew Jackson Hermitage for the Voyles Classic. The race will begin at 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug 28.