The young Tullahoma Wildcats defeated the Moore County Raiders 18-0 on Monday night during the freshman game. The freshmen squad forced two safeties and had two touchdowns.
The Wildcats were able to take a 2-0 lead during the first quarter with a safety due to a bad snap by the Raiders.
The Wildcat offense took over at the Moore County 46-yard line. Quarterback Lucas Reed found Will Hyden down field for the first down. Marvancy Johnson then rushed the ball twice for a gain for 21-yards. Reed found Hyden again to get the ‘Cats to the 5-yard line. Reed rushed the ball to the two yard line. Micah Winton broke into the end zone for the first touchdown of the night. Charlie Dodson’s point after touchdown was successful. The Wildcats led 9-0 going into the second quarter.
The Tullahoma defense held the Raiders at their own 10-yard line. The Wildcats took over at the Tullahoma 47-yard line after a punt. Reed threw the pigskin to Jack Hill out wide for a five-yard gain. Reed found Alex Bobo who gained another 4-yards. Reed passed the ball to Johnson who took it to the house for a 44-yard touchdown. Hailey Prebola’s PAT went through the uprights to put the ‘Cats ahead 16-0 with four minutes left in the first half.
Both teams were held scoreless throughout the third quarter.
Sam Bobo threw an interception during the fourth quarter, but the Wildcat defense made the Raider’s pay with another two points from a safety.