The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball team won their second straight game Tuesday 2-0 when they hosted Warren County.

The first set began well for the Lady Wildcats as they went up 7-1. The Lady Pioneers took a timeout after Tullahoma scored their seventh point. Kayleigh Campbell served for four of the five straight points won by the Lady ‘Cats. The two teams split the next four points, before trading three point runs. Tullahoma won three of the next five points to bring their lead to 15-8. The two teams traded serves again, then the Lady Wildcats scored two straight points making it 18-10. There was only three more points score by the team with serve control, two of them for Tullahoma. One while Addison Merritt served and then the final point in the set was scored with Campbell serving. They won the set 25-16.

