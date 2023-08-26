Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
The Tullahoma Middle School volleyball team won their second straight game Tuesday 2-0 when they hosted Warren County.
The first set began well for the Lady Wildcats as they went up 7-1. The Lady Pioneers took a timeout after Tullahoma scored their seventh point. Kayleigh Campbell served for four of the five straight points won by the Lady ‘Cats. The two teams split the next four points, before trading three point runs. Tullahoma won three of the next five points to bring their lead to 15-8. The two teams traded serves again, then the Lady Wildcats scored two straight points making it 18-10. There was only three more points score by the team with serve control, two of them for Tullahoma. One while Addison Merritt served and then the final point in the set was scored with Campbell serving. They won the set 25-16.
The Lady ‘Cats played great again in the second set, only allowing the Lady Pioneers to score multiple point runs three times. Each time they only scored two points in the entire run. The set opened with Adalyn Nelson serving for Tullahoma. The Lady Wildcats won the first two points, and then traded points with Warren County until it was 5-5. Tullahoma grabbed the next three points, with Merritt serving for two of them. Then they scored three of the next five points, bringing the set score to 11-7. After the Lady Pioneers scored a single point, the Lady ‘Cats went on a four point run forcing a Warren County timeout. Campbell served for the last three points of the run. After the timeout the Lady Pioneers scored their second group of two consecutive points making it 15-10. The two teams split the next six points to make it 18-13. Tullahoma had another run of four points. They allowed just one more point before finishing off Warren County with a three point run. Libero Genia Stephens served for the final two points, winning the set 25-14.
The TMS volleyball team is now 5-1 on the season, having won 11 of the 13 sets they have played. They will be back in action at East Middle School on Thu, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.