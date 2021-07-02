The Tullahoma Youth BASS Team finished the 2020-21 season recently with the acceptance of a donation of a 2012 Stratos fishing boat/trailer and fishing equipment from the late Mike Young and his wife Michele Young. Mike wanted his love for fishing to be enjoyed by the youth in the area and his request was to donate his fishing equipment and boat to an area youth bass team. He loved the idea that fishing had turned into a competitive sport across the country for children and especially in this area. His wife Michele and sister Sandy Frank recently met with the team to make the presentation.
“Mike would have been so happy,” said Michele.
Tullahoma fishes the Central TN Region BASS Nation trail with local guide Jake Davis and state director David Lowrie leading the trail. Davis and Lowrie work countless hours of volunteer time teaching the youth not only about bass fishing but conservation as well. Many tournaments average 250 plus boats and competition for the CTRB Nation comes from the Nashville, Murfreesboro, Franklin and southern Tennessee areas. The organization promotes, organizes and hosts BASS Nation High School tournaments in Tennessee and features over 109 schools and programs with over 1000 students participating. The CTRB Nation plays host to 7 one day tournaments and a regional championship tournament each year. Region tournaments are held at Normandy, Tims Ford, Percy Priest, Woods, Chickamauga, Old Hickory and Nickajack Lakes.
Due to COVID this year Tullahoma’s team was smaller than normal but none the less they had a competitive season fishing against some of the best youth fishermen in Tennessee. At the high school level, Brady Welch and Jackson Hamblin finished the region ranked 84th out of the 257 teams. Caleb Bryant and Haydon Cooper finished 112th and Noah Ray and Kyler Smith fished a state tournament as well.
The Junior Division was led by Carly Evans and Nicholas Rollins who were 17th out of 96 for the year. Payton Taylor and Layton Suits finished 27th, Luke Wilson and Tristin King 40th, Kevin Maloney and Zyler Spinner 44th and Lyndlee Gifford and Camryn Lowe fished also.
As in any sport, the team could not have made it without their sponsors. They would like to thank Gilliam’s Marine, Citizens Tri County Bank, First Bank, Stan McNabb Automotive Family, Russell Barnett Automotive family, Stroop Accurate Refrigeration, Randall Morrison attorney, Jeremy Hancock, Harton Realty, Drainmasters, Bakery on Lincoln, ALA/TENN Construction, Anderson Marine, Brothers Market, Blue Gill Grill, Jacobs, p3 Technology, Palmer Heating and Cooling, Southern Electric and Tullahoma Funeral home for their support.
“We would like to thank the Young family for the donation and adopting Tullahoma Youth BASS as their team. We are now able to share equipment with kids that want to be a part but didn’t have the appropriate equipment to be competitive. It takes special people to have the vision to share a donation of this magnitude to area youth and we are beyond thankful to them. Our hope is that other families across the nation will entertain donations to local youth BASS teams so they can enjoy helping youth learn this great sport,” said President Michael Wilson. “Additionally, we would like to thank Gilliam’s Marine for their help with the donation and Jake and David for all they do for our organization. Their time commitment is unbelievable and they have made a huge difference teaching local youth the sport of fishing and outdoor conservation.”
As a side note on the fishing season, senior Caleb Bryant received a college scholarship to Bryan College to fish with their team next year.