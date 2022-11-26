Tullahoma will be bidding goodbye to teams like Pearl-Cohn, Marshall County and Montgomery Central, who they have battled for regional supremacy on the Class 4A gridiron in recent years. However, they will be saying hello to new foes like Columbia, Lincoln County and Spring Hill in the wake of redistricting by the TSSAA that has moved the Wildcats up to 5A.
The move comes as the student population, reassessed every four years, snuck Tullahoma just inside the lower student body tier for 5A, stepping them up from their long-time home in 4A. As result, Tullahoma will be looking at new regional foes for at least the next couple of years as their new region, which is Class 5A, Region 5 will include Columbia Central out of Columbia, Franklin County High School out of Winchester, Lawrence County High School out of Lawrenceburg, Lincoln County High School out of Fayetteville, Shelbyville High School out of Shelbyville and Spring Hill High School out of Shelbyville.
While Columbia, Spring Hill and Lincoln County will be somewhat new foes, three of Tullahoma’s new feuds-in-the-making are familiar faces as they have either been non-region rivals in the past or in the same region.
For instance, Shelbyville has been Tullahoma’s non-regional season opener for some time while Lawrence County has been in Tullahoma’s old region. Meanwhile, the redistricting will renew the border war with Franklin County.
While Tullahoma may be arguably looking at a more moderate region in their move up to 5A than the former Class 4A region that saw four teams ranked in the top 10 in 2021 when Tullahoma won the state championship, it will be back to the Rutherford County meat grinder for Coffee County on the heels of their departure from the playoffs in the second round this past week with a loss to Blackman, 35-31.
While Coffee and Warren counties had been spared from the stacked Class 6A, Region 3 conference for a few years, the realignment sent them back to what is arguably the toughest region in the state containing perennial powerhouses like Blackman, defending multiple-time state champion Oakland and Riverdale. Rockvale and Siegel along with long-time rival Warren County rounded out the new region for the Raiders as they begin their 101st year of football. However, things changed for Warren County this past week when they petitioned the TSSAA to be moved from Region 3 to Region 4 in a region headlined by Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central. Their appeal was accepted, meaning Warren County will play in Region 4. Coffee County did not appeal being in Region 3.
Other changes of interest when it comes to football realignment include: