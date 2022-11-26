TSSAA-Logo-on-Glitter.jpg

Tullahoma will be bidding goodbye to teams like Pearl-Cohn, Marshall County and Montgomery Central, who they have battled for regional supremacy on the Class 4A gridiron in recent years. However, they will be saying hello to new foes like Columbia, Lincoln County and Spring Hill in the wake of redistricting by the TSSAA that has moved the Wildcats up to 5A.

The move comes as the student population, reassessed every four years, snuck Tullahoma just inside the lower student body tier for 5A, stepping them up from their long-time home in 4A. As result, Tullahoma will be looking at new regional foes for at least the next couple of years as their new region, which is Class 5A, Region 5 will include Columbia Central out of Columbia, Franklin County High School out of Winchester, Lawrence County High School out of Lawrenceburg, Lincoln County High School out of Fayetteville, Shelbyville High School out of Shelbyville and Spring Hill High School out of Shelbyville.