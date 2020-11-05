The TSSAA announced its semifinalists for the 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards on Thursday morning and three locals were part of those selections.
Tullahoma’s Jakobe Thomas is a semifinalist for the Class 4A award, while Moore County’s Kyler Parker and Kaden White were both selected for the Class 1A award. All three players are seniors.
Five semifinalists were announced in each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists in each category will be announced on the Titans website by Mike Keith on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Those three finalists will then be invited to the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 8 where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
In eight games for Tullahoma, Thomas has been electric, accounting for 18 touchdowns on the season. He has scored 11 rushing touchdowns, while adding five receiving scores and two punt returns.
Thomas leads the Wildcats in rushing yards this year and has carried the ball 64 times for 554 rushing yards. He is also the team leader in receiving yards and has brought in 18 catches for 333 yards, an average of 18.5 yards per reception.
Tullahoma concluded the regular season with a 10-0 record and is ranked second in the Associated Press’ Class 4A Polls. The Wildcats are scheduled to get the playoffs underway this Friday night when they host Stone Memorial. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Moore County saw both its starting quarterback and its leading receiver make it to the semifinalist list. Parker, who transferred to Moore County before his junior season, played his first two seasons in Tullahoma.
As quarterback, Parker has helped lead the Raiders to a 9-1 season. He has completed 105 of his 182 pass attempts for 1,504 yards and 16 touchdowns, while being intercepted four times. Additionally, he has 825 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 116 carries.
“It means a lot because I feel like all of the hard work that I’ve put together over the last several years has started to pay off,” Parker said. “Quite honestly, to me, it’s more a team award. Everything that our team has been able to accomplish is reflected in this nomination. Really, it’s not just me who deserves this award, it’s the whole team.”
Parker’s leading receiver this year has been White, who has 35 catches for 452 yards and three touchdowns. White has been a menace on both sides of the ball and also leads the Raiders with 77 individual tackles and 115 total tackles, with three of those coming for loss. He also has two fumble recoveries and an interception on the year.
“It’s really cool that two Moore County players made the list,” Parker said. “I know Kaden is second in the state in tackles and then of course he’s our leading receiver. To have two players out of the five semifinalists be from our school, it really shows what we are doing this year and how great our team has been.”
Moore County will get set for the playoffs this Friday night as it hosts Wayne County with kickoff getting underway at 7 p.m.
As one of 15 seniors on this year's Moore County team, Parker said expectations were high for this fall. However, he did note, that the real work for the year began in the spring, even when he and his teammates didn't even know if football season would be able to happen.
“We all got together as leaders and would meet at the park in town and run routes and throw and get timing down,” Parker said. “We would just run a lot of stuff on our own as we waited and got ready for the season.”
During his time playing football in Tullahoma, Parker said he and Thomas became friends. When the Raiders' quarterback saw that he and Thomas were semifinalists for their respective Mr. Football awards, he said it was special.
“Jakobe was always one of my biggest buddies when I was at Tullahoma,” Parker said. “To be up there with him, it’s pretty cool because we always talked about our expectations for ourselves growing up. You look at Class 6A as well and you’ve got [Warren County’s] CJ Taylor is a semifinalist as well. You’ve got me, Jakobe and CJ, and we were all playing on the same field once in middle school. That’s also pretty cool.”
The full list of Class 1A Mr. Football semifinalists include: Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg; Parker, Moore County; Kolbi Stewart, Huntland; Jared Stone, South Pittsburg and White, Moore County.
The Class 4A Mr. Football semifinalists include: Axel Aldino, DeKalb County; Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton; Rivers Hunt, Hardin County; Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton and Thomas, Tullahoma.