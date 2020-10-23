After earning their seats to compete at state back on Oct. 10, both of the Tullahoma Middle School cross-country teams took part in the Knoxville race this past Saturday.
Brycen Campbell led the TMS boys’ team and took 50th out of 339 total runners at the Middle School Championships. Campbell completed his 2-mile run with a time of 11 minutes and 41.89 seconds.
Kirk Tipps took 189th on the day, clocking in at 12:57.39. Gage Allen finished in 217th at 13:12.64. Brenin Hutchings placed 230th at 13:17.54. Alex Miller took 285th at 13:54.89. Payton Behrendorff finished in 300th at 14:14.64, while Jonas Carter rounded out the TMS varsity runners in 322nd at 14:57.39.
Omar Garcia and Chase Banks ran in the middle school junior varsity race. Garcia placed 96th out of 193 runners at 14:50.33. Banks finished in 101st at 14:59.46.
Harper McShea led the Lady Wildcats varsity team and took 126th out of 342 runners in the state girls race. McShea finished her race with a time of 13:52.19.
Lexi Lester finished 145th at 14:01.76. Mary Pierce Jordan placed 166th at 14:13.01. Makayla Kelnhoffer took 199th at 14:36.51. Jada Lyn finished 298th at 16:19.76. Isabella Rivera placed 320th at 17:33.01, while Madi Brown rounded out the TMS runners in 325th at 17:46.02.
Skye Lee ran in the girls’ junior varsity race, taking 100th out of 143 total runners. Lee finished her race in 17:30.98.
As a team, the TMS boys’ varsity team finished in 24th out of 33 teams with 657 points. Brentwood took first place overall with 41 points. Hardin Valley placed second with 63 points and McCallie rounded out the top three squads in third at 121.
On the girls’ side, Tullahoma finished 27th out of 37 varsity teams at 657 points. T.W. Hunter took the top spot with 52 points. Hardin Valley placed second with 59 points and Brentwood finished as third place team with 109 points.
THS squads travel to Chapel Hill
The Tullahoma High School cross-country teams also raced last Saturday, taking part in the Rocket Invitational in Chapel Hill.
Ellie Uehlein led the Lady Wildcats and took eighth out of 44 girls running. Uehlein finished her 3.1-mile run with a time of 21:20.58.
Sarah Eakin added an 11th-place effort for Tullahoma, clocking in at 22:19.93. Katharine Hills also took 22nd at 23:28.95.
On the boys’ side, Andrew Brown led the Wildcats with a 35-place finish out of 62 boys running. Brown clocked in at 19:45.54.
Grant Allen placed 37th at 20:18.02. Tristan Bunch followed in 38th at 20:20.84. Petros Pisinos took 42nd at 20:41.45. Brady Welch finished 45th at 20:54.90. Bailey Byrom placed 61st at 26:19.85, while Dakota Call rounded out the THS runners in 62nd at 30:29.62.
As a team, the Tullahoma finished last out of seven teams competing with 174 total points. The THS girls did not have enough runners to quality as a team. Pope John Paul II finished first with 38 points on the boys side. Riverdale took second place at 60 points, while Summit placed third at 64 points.