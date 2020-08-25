Defense dominated on the gridiron during Saturday’s first win of the year for Tullahoma, as the TMS Wildcats held Buckhorn (Alabama) to 81 yards, on their way to picking up a 46-14 road win.
In fact, before Tullahoma inserted its junior varsity team, the Buckhorn Bucks had negative yardage and were plagued by constant mistakes. Before the fourth quarter, Buckhorn was limited to -5 passing yards and -1 rushing yards.
Tullahoma’s offense didn’t do much against Buckhorn, only collecting 102 yards. However, the Wildcats capitalized on great field position all day, starting all seven of their offensive drives in Bucks’ territory. Tullahoma had four drives in the first half, starting at Buckhorn’s 14-yard line, 30-yard line, 2-yard and 28-yard line.
The Wildcats scored first with 3:49 left in the first quarter when Justis Haggard rushed for a 15-yard touchdown. Tullahoma elected to go for a 2-point conversion and was successful as Mason Bratcher hit Logan Prossor for the score, putting TMS in front 8-0.
Early in the second quarter, another mistake hurt Buckhorn, as it had its punt blocked. Ryan Denby was there to scoop up the ball, racing 10 yards to the end zone with 6:31 remaining in the second quarter. The Wildcats’ 2-point conversion was no good and they led 14-0.
Tullahoma blocked another punt on Buckhorn’s next possession, giving the Wildcats the ball at the Bucks’ 2-yard line. One play later, Denby found the end zone for a second time, giving his team a 20-0 lead. Once again, TMS was unsuccessful on the 2-point conversion with 3:43 remaining before halftime.
After stopping Buckhorn on fourth down, the Wildcats took over at the Bucks’ 28-yard line. One play later, Haggard scored on a 28-yard run. This time, Denby was able to convert Tullahoma’s 2-point conversion, putting his team in front 28-0 heading into halftime.
The Wildcats immediately padded its lead in the second half, as Prossor returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. Tullahoma’s 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, making the score 34-0 with 7:48 remaining in the third quarter.
Later in the third period, the Wildcats added another touchdown, capping a six-play, 35-yard drive. Haggard scored on a 1-yard touchdown with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter. The ensuing 2-point attempt was no good to put Tullahoma up 40-0.
Buckhorn got on the scoreboard with a long 41-yard touchdown pass. However, Tullahoma answered with another score, as Prossor returned another 70-yard kickoff for a touchdown, making the score 46-8 with 2:12 left on the clock.
The Bucks added another touchdown, this time coming on an 11-yard touchdown run. Tullahoma followed by running out the clock to seal its first victory of the year.
The Wildcats (1-1) are next scheduled to head to White County on Sept. 1. Kickoff of the varsity game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.