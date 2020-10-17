It wasn’t necessarily flashy, but Tullahoma’s scored four touchdowns and the defense shut out Lawrence County in order to claim a 31-0 region road victory Friday.
Quarterback Ryan Scott had two of those touchdowns for Tullahoma, as he ran for a score and passed for another touchdown. Running back KeiShawn Cumming added two scores of his, including a 66-yard run to start the fourth quarter.
Tullahoma finished with 373 total yards, with 211 of those coming on the ground. Cummings ran for 135 yards on nine carries, while Scott had 52 rushing yards on 10 attempts.
Lawrence County was limited to 175 total yards, 110 of which came from the rushing game. Samuel Bradley collected 40 yards on eight carries, while Luke Nichols had 39 yards on seven rushing attempts.
“We were very businesslike tonight,” said THS Head Coach John Olive. “We weren’t real sharp [on offense], but we stayed focused and we stayed moving… Defensively, we bent a little bit, but we knew we would because of all the different stuff that Lawrence County does. We saw about four or five different offensive formations tonight.”
It took Tullahoma less than 90 seconds to grab the lead Friday, as Scott capped off a four-play, 63-yard touchdown drive. After holding on to the football, Scott found the end zone on a 13-yard run.
Justus Chadwick, who was perfect on PATs, knocked in the extra point to put Tullahoma up 7-0 with 10:34 left in the first quarter.
Tullahoma padded its lead in the second quarter to take a 14-0 advantage into halftime. Scott carried the ball three times for 34 yards on the drive, but it was Cummings who scored from a yard out with 4:38 left in the second quarter.
Owen Stroop intercepted a Lawrence County pass early in the second half and Tullahoma capitalized to pad its lead. After Stroop picked off a pass, Tullahoma scored on a six-play drive to take a 21-0 lead.
On second down and 22, Scott hit Jakobe Thomas for a 64-yard touchdown with 6:40 remaining in the third quarter.
Sixteen seconds into the final period, Tullahoma put up the final touchdown of the night. On second down, Cummings broke free down the left sideline for a 66-yard touchdown to put his team in front 28-0.
Stroop picked off another pass on Lawrence County’s next possession, giving Tullahoma the ball at the Lawrence County 22-yard line. Chadwick came on and drilled a 32-yard field goal to give Tullahoma a 31-0 lead with 8:38 left on the clock.
Tullahoma (8-0, 3-0) will host Nolensville in a rescheduled game from earlier this season. The Wildcats were originally slated to host the Knights on Oct. 2, but due to COVID-19, Nolensville was forced to postpone that matchup.
With Friday’s win over Lawrence County, Tullahoma assured itself a spot into the playoffs. However, the Wildcats have a larger prize in mind and it starts Friday, when they hope to beat Nolensville to claim the Region 4-4A Championship.
“It’s a big ballgame because we want to be region champions,” Olive said. “We have put ourselves in position to be region champions, so we want to take down Nolensville and get that region championship.”
Nolensville is coming off of a 42-0 win over Maplewood this past week. Kickoff for next Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.