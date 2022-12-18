Winters in Tennessee may not be known for record snowfall or brutally cold temperatures, but they can still bring dangerous weather conditions that can lead to serious injuries, if one is not careful.
The winter months are the busiest time of year for orthopedic surgeons in Middle Tennessee. Some of the most common injuries we see during this time are hip and ankle fractures, often the result of slipping and falling from poor weather conditions or the improper use of seldom-used equipment.
Always use caution when the weather forecast calls for cold and wet conditions. Sleet and rain can quickly freeze to surfaces. Fallen leaves that don’t offer surprises when dry can become very slick with a layer of frost. Without the proper shoe wear and caution, someone can easily slip and fall.
Take extra precaution when working around the house. This time of year, many people are hanging up holiday lights or cleaning leaves out of gutters—putting them at risk for higher trauma falls.
Practicing ladder safety is critical to avoid serious orthopedic injuries. Be sure to follow the ladder’s safety warnings and check that it is in working order before use. It is important to have a spotter hold the ladder at the bottom to add extra stabilization and only lean the ladder against strong structures. Refrain from propping ladders up against old fences or trees that may be rotted. Always wear proper safety gear including closed-toe shoes, gloves and safety goggles.
If you’re not able to take these proper safety precautions, hire a professional to install holiday lights or clean the gutters.
If you do experience a serious slip or fall and are unable to put weight on the injured area without serious pain, or if you are unable to get into a seated position and pull yourself into a standing position, you may need to visit the emergency room. If you experience any neck pain or head trauma after a slip or fall, do not try to sit or get up quickly. This type of pain may signal a serious or life-threatening spine or neck injury and requires immediate attention from EMS and safe transport to the emergency room. If this happens, remain calm and still as you wait for an ambulance.
If you do end up visiting the emergency room and need surgery, have a list of current medications ready in your wallet or on your phone and your medical history top of mind.
While not as common as fractures or broken bones, frostbite does happen in Tennessee. Make sure to wear the right cold-weather gear if you are outdoors for extended periods of time. Weather can turn quickly and it’s always better to be prepared.
No one wants to deal with an injury over the holidays. Take caution this winter to avoid accidents so that you can enjoy time with friends and family.
Wendy Patton is a board-certified physician specializing in orthopedic surgery at Vanderbilt Integrated Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Tullahoma.