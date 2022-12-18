Wendy Patton, M.D.

Winters in Tennessee may not be known for record snowfall or brutally cold temperatures, but they can still bring dangerous weather conditions that can lead to serious injuries, if one is not careful.

The winter months are the busiest time of year for orthopedic surgeons in Middle Tennessee. Some of the most common injuries we see during this time are hip and ankle fractures, often the result of slipping and falling from poor weather conditions or the improper use of seldom-used equipment.