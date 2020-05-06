Sentences were handed down after a limited docket was heard this past week in Coffee County General Sessions Court.

Included in court action:

Troy Lee Young was ordered to serve 120 days of an 11-month, 29-day sentence and pay $1,100 plus court costs for third-offense DUI, driving on a revoked license and possession of drugs without a prescription.

Shawn Eric Tolbert was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $150 plus costs for theft, possession of meth and violation of community supervision probation.

Ronald David Cox was ordered to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $600 plus costs for second-offense DUI.

Daniel Wade Cunningham was instructed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $750 plus costs for evading arrest, theft and possession of drugs.

Austin Ray Harmon was directed to serve four days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $50 plus costs for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.

Richard William Trimue must serve 60 days for violation of probation.

Darrin Schmidt was directed to serve three days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $150 plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Wayne Ray was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession of drugs and failure to appear.

Justin Drew Hall served three days and paid $10 plus costs for public intoxication.

Weston Lender was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence for failure to appear.

Bobby Edward Reed Jr. was directed to serve 90 days for violation of probation.

Austin Ridner must serve 101 days for violation of probation.

