Sentences were handed down after a limited docket was heard this past week in Coffee County General Sessions Court.
Included in court action:
Troy Lee Young was ordered to serve 120 days of an 11-month, 29-day sentence and pay $1,100 plus court costs for third-offense DUI, driving on a revoked license and possession of drugs without a prescription.
Shawn Eric Tolbert was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $150 plus costs for theft, possession of meth and violation of community supervision probation.
Ronald David Cox was ordered to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $600 plus costs for second-offense DUI.
Daniel Wade Cunningham was instructed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $750 plus costs for evading arrest, theft and possession of drugs.
Austin Ray Harmon was directed to serve four days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $50 plus costs for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
Richard William Trimue must serve 60 days for violation of probation.
Darrin Schmidt was directed to serve three days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $150 plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillip Wayne Ray was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession of drugs and failure to appear.
Justin Drew Hall served three days and paid $10 plus costs for public intoxication.
Weston Lender was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence for failure to appear.
Bobby Edward Reed Jr. was directed to serve 90 days for violation of probation.
Austin Ridner must serve 101 days for violation of probation.